100 NYPD personnel heading to Rikers to help alleviate crisis at jail complex

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The NYPD will send 100 personnel to help with what officials described as a human rights crisis at the Rikers Island jail complex.

The NYPD will work as support staff and help court officers process inmates, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The announcement came after another inmate died at Rikers over the weekend — the 11th person to die at the jail complex this year.

On Monday, de blasio offered more details about his relief plan to improve safety and security for inmates and staff at Rikers, which includes:

Reducing the jail population by moving hundreds of inmates to state facilities

Sending 100 NYPD officers to help the court system

Establishing food trucks to help with meals

Ending triple shifts for correction officers in October

Increased consequences, including suspension, for staff who go AWOL

However, advocates, lawmakers and even the union for jail guards say the measures aren’t enough to fix the beleaguered system.