Students at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy return to school, Jan. 19, 2022 in Hartford, Conn. (Mark Mirko/ The Hartford Courant via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say about 100 bags of fentanyl were found at the home of a 13-year-old Hartford boy who recently overdosed on the drug at school.

Hartford police said Tuesday that the fentanyl found at the teenager’s home was packaged in the same manner as the bags of fentanyl found at his school after he overdosed on Jan. 13, and had the same identifying stamp.

The youth died on Jan. 15, two days after collapsing at Hartford’s Sport and Medical Sciences Academy.

His name was not released. The teen’s death prompted renewed calls for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone.