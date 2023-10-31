NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can forget flirting. And don’t even think about talking to someone in an elevator.
These are just some of the wacky laws still on the books in the Empire State.
Here are some of the strange New York laws residents may be unaware of, according to Money Inc.:
- Carrying an ice cream in your pocket on Sundays
- There is a $25 fine for flirting
- No speaking to anyone in elevators
- It’s illegal to throw a ball at someone’s head
- Can’t sell dog or cat fur
- Wearing slippers after 10 p.m. is prohibited
- You have to buy a license to hang clothes on a clothesline
- Jumping off a building is illegal and punishable by death
- Peeing on pigeons is prohibited
- It is illegal for donkeys to sleep in your bathtub