NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can forget flirting. And don’t even think about talking to someone in an elevator.

These are just some of the wacky laws still on the books in the Empire State.

Here are some of the strange New York laws residents may be unaware of, according to Money Inc.:

Carrying an ice cream in your pocket on Sundays

There is a $25 fine for flirting

No speaking to anyone in elevators

It’s illegal to throw a ball at someone’s head

Can’t sell dog or cat fur

Wearing slippers after 10 p.m. is prohibited

You have to buy a license to hang clothes on a clothesline

Jumping off a building is illegal and punishable by death

Peeing on pigeons is prohibited

It is illegal for donkeys to sleep in your bathtub