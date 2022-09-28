HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A street vendor was among a number of innocent bystanders wounded in a series of shootings Tuesday with several victims around New York City.

Two people were shot on 125th Street in Harlem on Tuesday afternoon. The vendor, a 48-year-old mom, was struck in the leg, police said. Another bullet grazed her stomach during the shooting.

Surveillance video shows the chaos as people ran for cover during the broad daylight shooting. A number of children were among those fleeing toward safety.

A few hours later, police got a call about another shooting just blocks away on 116th Street. Four men, all in their 20s, were shot near St. Nicholas Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Four people, including two teens, were also shot in a Queens incident on Tuesday. Two gunmen opened fire at an Ozone Park playground, police said. Officers recovered 26 shell casings. Three of the victims are believed to have been unintended targets.

