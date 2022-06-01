NEW YORK (PIX11) – Pride Month, a celebration of the LGBTQ community and the momentous Stonewall riots in 1969, kicked off on Wednesday.

Millions of people will take part in Pride Month festivities in New York City. The NYC Pride March, PrideFest and Pride Island are among the most popular and well-known activities, but there are hundreds of other events throughout the month.

Here are 10 LGBTQ Pride Month events happening in New York City this year.

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus will be performing outdoors at the Brooklyn Museum Plaza. The group will highlight works from their latest season.

Where: Brooklyn

When: June 4, 7 p.m.

More information: Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Pride Comedy Show

This free show at Branded Saloon will feature several LGBTQ comics from New York. The show features headliner Pat Brown and comedians Calvin Cato, Dana Friedman, Jay Jurden and Nica Russell. The event is being produced and hosted by Lois Thompson.

Where: Brooklyn

When: June 8, 7 p.m.

More information: Brooklyn Pride

Gay New York: 1930-1970

In this New-York Historical Society talk, Columbia University history professor George Chauncey will discuss gay culture and politics in New York from the 1930s to 1970, analyzing how the gay community fit into the larger fabric of New York City during this era.

Where: Manhattan

When: June 8, 6:30 p.m.

More information: New-York Historical Society

Brooklyn Cyclones Pride Night

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Brooklyn Pride Jersey. The Cyclones will be offering a Pride ticket package, which includes a Cyclones Pride Cap. A donation will be made to Brooklyn Pride with every ticket purchased.

Where: Brooklyn

When: June 9, 7 p.m.

More information: Brooklyn Cyclones

‘Mama Gloria’ film screening at Harlem Pride

Harlem Pride is hosting a screening of “Mama Gloria,” a documentary about Black transgender icon Gloria Allen by award-winning director Luchina Fisher. Allen, now in her 70s, grew up on Chicago’s South Side and became a leader in Chicago’s transgender community. Fisher will be in attendance for a Q&A after the screening.

Where: Manhattan

When: June 11, 7 p.m.

More information: Harlem Pride

Pride in the Bronx with NYC Parks

Learn about the history and significance of Orchard Beach for the LGBTQ community. This free event will take place at Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park.

Where: The Bronx

When: June 12, 11 a.m.

More information: New York City Department of Parks & Recreation

Youth Pride – Brooklyn

Brooklyn Pride is organizing its first-ever youth pride event at Littlefield for ages 13-20. The fun-filled event will feature carnival games, a DJ, performers, singers and more. The goal of event is to provide an exclusive space for LGBTQ and ally youth.

Where: Brooklyn

When: June 12, noon to 5 p.m.

More information: Brooklyn Pride

Ladyland Festival

Ladyland is an outdoor queer music festival at Brooklyn Mirage featuring a lineup filled with LGBTQ talent on three stages. Tinashe, Honey Dijon, Shygirl and Sevdaliza are among the headliners.

Where: Brooklyn

When June 17

More information: Avant Gardner

Criminal Queerness Festival

The annual Criminal Queerness Festival presents plays by LGBTQ artists from countries that criminalize or censor LGBTQ people. This year’s three-day festival is back at Lincoln Center in the David Rubenstein Atrium. The free event will feature works from three East African LGBTQ writers: Muleme Steven, Jonathan Opinya Wamukota and Achiro P. Olwoch.

Where: Manhattan

When: June 21-24

More information: Criminal Queerness Festival

Lorenza Bottner: Requiem for the Norm

An exhibition at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in SoHo features the work of Lorenza Böttner, a transgender and disabled artist. Böttner was born in Chile in 1959 but moved to Germany after losing both arms to amputation following an accident at 8 years old.

“Although her career spanned just sixteen years, Böttner created hundreds of individual works, painting with her feet and mouth and using dance, photography, street performance, drawing, and installation to celebrate the complexity of embodiment and gender expression,” the Leslie-Lohman Museum website said.

Where: Manhattan

When: April 15-Aug. 14

More information: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art