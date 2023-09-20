STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested 10 people during a protest over a migrant shelter at an old assisted living facility in Staten Island Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

The protest was held at the former Island Shores Senior Residence located at 1111 Father Capodanno Blvd.

Police said they issued nine summonses. One person will be charged, according to authorities.

