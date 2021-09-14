10 alleged mobsters arrested in NYC, including Colombo crime family boss: source

NEW YORK — Ten reputed mobsters, including a well-known crime family boss, were arrested by law enforcement officials in New York City, a source said Tuesday.

The suspects were among twelve arrests made in connection with the case on Tuesday morning. A 13th suspect was expected to be arrested and an additional person remained on the loose, the source said.

Nine of the defendants are alleged members or associates of the Colombo crime family, including the boss and underboss, the source said.

One of the defendants is a member of the Bonanno crime family, according to the source.

The charges were not immediately available.

The suspects were expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

