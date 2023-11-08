BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A person was found dead after a fire in a Bronx apartment building on Wednesday, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for a fire on East 160 Street at 11:12 a.m., officials said.

Upon arrival, they discovered the fire was on the top floor of a six-story building. Firefighters with two engines and two fire trucks worked to put out the flames and bring the fire under control by 11:23 a.m., officials said.

As crews cleared the area, a man was found unconscious. EMS personnel were called in and declared the man dead His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The fire was confined to the stairs and the top floor leading to the roof, officials said. Fire marshals and a K-9 unit were at the scene investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

