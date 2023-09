NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A person is missing and two others were rescued when a boat capsized in the Manasquan Inlet Thursday night, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials said they received a call from Point Pleasant police around 8:15 p.m. about the boat.

The boat capsized after being hit by a wave, according to authorities.

Rescuers were still searching for the missing boater as of Friday morning.