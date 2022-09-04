NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police on Sunday investigated a number of hit-and-run collisions around New York City.

In a crash early Sunday, a man was critically injured as he tried to cross the street outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A driver in a white SUV fled the scene.

Also in Manhattan, a man was fatally struck by West 147th Street and Riverside Drive in Harlem, police said. The 45-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sunday’s hit-and-run incidents come just says after a 5-year-old boy was hit and killed as he crossed the street with his parents in Queens. The driver drover away.

