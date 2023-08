QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – One person was killed and four others injured in an apartment fire in the Forest Hills section of Queens Friday night, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on 71st Avenue and Austin Street. Police said a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the fire and was later pronounced dead.

Officials haven’t confirmed the cause of the fire.

The fire was put under control within an hour of firefighters showing up, officials said.