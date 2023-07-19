NEW YORK — An estimated one in five New Yorkers, or about 21% of the city’s residents, may be drinking water transported through lead service lines.

That’s according to a new report titled “No Excuses, NYC: Replace Lead Drinking Water Pipes Now,” from New York City’s Coalition to End Lead Poisoning.

The report explains how the federal lead and copper rule, a national regulation that limits the concentration of lead and copper allowed in public drinking water, is not enough to protect from lead exposure.

The report used data from NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection to determine that in New York City:

Up to 41% of water service lines are lead or possible lead service lines

As many as 902,974 households have lead or possible lead service lines

As many as 1,845,119 individuals, or 21% of the city’s population, live in a household with lead or possible lead service lines

Compared to the citywide lead/possible lead service line average of 41%, two boroughs are below the average (Staten Island at 39% and Queens at 40%), while three are at or above the average (Brooklyn at 46%, Manhattan at 44%, and the Bronx at 42%)

The Port Richmond neighborhood in Staten Island has the highest lead/possible lead service lines (60.67%) in the entire city, while Fresh Meadows in Queens has the lowest rate (20.56%).

In 1986, Congress banned the installation of lead pipes for water delivery.

Joan Leary Matthews, a senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Safe Water Initiative said, “Generations of children have not and will not achieve their full potential because they have been poisoned with lead, especially in communities of color and low-income communities.”

She added, “New York City has the opportunity right now to take major steps to ensure safe water for all by using federal, state, and local funding. This is a crisis that so severely affects our children and communities that we need real solutions, not excuses.”