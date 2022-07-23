NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person died due to heat exposure in New York City Saturday, officials said, as the city’s heat wave reached a fifth day.

The person died of hyperthermia due to “environmental exposure,” according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were conditions that contributed to the person’s death, officials said.

No additional information about the death was available.

The heat was cranked up high for the sixth straight day in New York City as temperatures once again rose into the mid and upper 90s. Central Park clocked in with a high of 95 degrees, extending New York City’s heat wave to five days.

As temperatures rise to dangerous levels, so do the risks for heat-related illnesses and death.

“Your body is in such a stressed-out mode. It starts to prioritize the most important organs. It starts closing off the blood vessels from your fingertips and your nose, all the peripheral circulatory system,” Dr. Eugene Vortsman of Northwell Health told PIX11 News.

Heat stroke is caused by an increase in the body’s temperature to 104 degrees or more. Blood pressure may also drop in the extreme heat, which could lead to life-threatening consequences.

Heat was a contributing factor in 1,577 U.S. deaths in 2021, a 56% jump from 1,012 in 2018, according to the CDC.

Forecast for New York City

Unfortunately, the humidity will be on the rise Saturday evening. In addition, New York City won’t be cooling off very much as temperatures are only expected to drop into the upper 70s and low 80s at night.

The humidity will remain in place Sunday as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 90s once again. Heat index values of 100 degrees or more are very likely, and some daily record high temperatures could get tied or broken. Central Park’s record high for Sunday is 97 degrees, set back in 2010.

A shower or thunderstorm could briefly cool down a few locales, but the real relief will come Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. It will push out all the heat and humidity and bring drier conditions on Tuesday.