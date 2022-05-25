HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One person has now died and 19 cases have been identified since health officials announced a Bronx cluster of Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionella pneumophila, a bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, has been found in four cooling towers. They’ve since been disinfected.

“We are saddened to hear about a death in a person who contracted Legionnaires’,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “Health Department staff are working to ensure that buildings in the cluster area are treated and conditions remediated quickly.”

Officials have not identified the person who died, but those at high risk are often 50 years or older. People who smoke, have a chronic lung disease, have a weakened immune system, or take medicines that weaken their immune system are also at risk.

Adults with flu-like symptoms who’ve been in the 10452 and 10456 zip codes since early May should seek immediate medical attention, health officials warned. People with coughs, fevers or difficulty breathing should be tested for COVID-19 and for Legionnaires’ disease. Eight people are currently hospitalized with Legionnaires’.