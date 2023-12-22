QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hail of bullets blasted through the windows of a grey SUV in a South Jamaica residential block.

Evidence markers and shell casings dotted 143rd Street near Foch Boulevard which became a major crime scene.

Four men between the ages of 29 and 39 years old were shot Friday afternoon.

“I saw what looked like a body,” Jared Mann said after he stumbled across the gruesome sight while driving home from work.

He first spotted a man face down in a pool of blood and stopped his car, then soon realized, “There were more people shot. There was a car filled with bullet holes and other bodies lying around.”

Traumatized by the ordeal he said he called 911 and tried to save the victim with the help of dispatchers.

“This was tough to see I’m glad I was here to offer what little help I could,” Mann said.

Ultimately police say a 33-year-old died.

The three others were last recovering at an area hospital after being shot by a lone gunman who walked up on foot, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams.

“We believe it may have a gang nexus, but here in 113 precinct we end the year with historic lows in crime,” Williams said.

According to the NYPD, shootings here are down 36% this year. Neighbors have noticed, admitting this is unheard of.

“The gangs aren’t down here,” Paul Humphries said, “They probably brought this here. It’s not every day.”

Crime scene investigators collected a gun left behind. They are currently looking for surveillance video as the shooter is still on the loose.