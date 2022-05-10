NEW YORK (PIX11)­— One person died and eight people, including two firefighters, were injured in a four-alarm fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the blaze in a two-story residential building at Valentine Avenue and East 181st Street in Tremont at around 9:05 a.m., said the FDNY. The fire then spread to two adjoining houses, police said. A video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick black smoke coming from the top of the building.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Six firefighters and two civilians suffered minor injuries, officials said. Thirty-nine units and 168 firefighters responded to the scene.