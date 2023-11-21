FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – A fire in the Bronx killed one person and sent three firefighters to the hospital Monday night, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

First responders received a call for a house fire on Bainbridge Avenue at 9:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two houses on fire and upgraded the fire to a second alarm, officials said.

The fire was upgraded to a third alarm at 9:40 p.m. Additional resources were called in and a total of 33 fire units and 138 firefighters helped to put out the blaze. FDNY members had the fire under control at 11:46 p.m.

One person was found dead at the scene, officials said. Three firefighters were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

