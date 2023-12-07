BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – One person was killed and another was critically injured after a driver allegedly beat them during an argument Thursday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center. A 52-year-old man was listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said the victims and suspect were in a car together when the argument broke out. Police were still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).