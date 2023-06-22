BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One person was killed and another was injured while subway surfing in Brooklyn, police sources told PIX11 News on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street station around 2:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two males, believed to be in their teens, were struck by a train, police said.

Police sources said the victims were riding on the outside of the train when they fell and were struck.

The deadly incident impacted subway service on the L line, according to the MTA.

“There is extremely limited L service while emergency teams respond to someone who was struck by a train at Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St.,” NYC Transit tweeted. “Consider taking an A/C/J train or the B60/M14A-SBS/M14D-SBS bus.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.