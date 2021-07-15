1 critical in crash on Whitestone Expressway in Queens: police

QUEENS — A crash on a highway in Queens left one person in critical condition Thursday morning, police said.

The vehicular collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on the northbound side of Whitestone Expressway near 20th Avenue and Linden Place in Queens, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

AIR11 was over the scene of the crash, which showed heavy backup and delays on the expressway.

Delays extended to all of the ramps that go toward Northern Boulevard, the Grand Central Parkway and also spills back to the Van Wyck Expressway beyond the Long Island Expressway, according to AIR11’s Tom Kaminski.

Those trying to get to the Bronx and the Whitestone Bridge, drivers should take the Clearview Expressway or the Cross Island Parkway up the Throgs Neck Bridge.  

The cause of the crash was not immediately disclosed. 

