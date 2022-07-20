NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything is on the menu in the New York area. From fine dining to street meat, there’s something for every taste.

Hot dogs are a staple for city dwellers. July 20 has been designated “National Hot Dog Day.” A website for the event says it was “created as a nod to National Hot Dog Month in July by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.”

From fast to fancy, hot dogs in the city serve every palate. At Emmett’s on Grove in the West Village, they marked the day by adding Chicago-style hot dogs to the menu.

Owner Emmett Burke is from Chicago. He set up a cart outside on Grove Street and said the event will have extra significance. They are also raising money to donate to people impacted by the shooting on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois.

“I’m from the town next door. I grew up working in Highland Park. This really hits close to home,” he said.

They’ve set up a Venmo donation page and are sending 100% of the proceeds to those affected by the shooting.