NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s something special about a home cooked meal, but It isn’t always cooked at a home.

The dining room tables of city restaurants host many types of family dinners. The food scene is the subject of a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York.

It’s not only about the taste and it helps visitors think beyond the plate to the people and systems that feed the city.

The exhibit is anchored around issues of sustainability, labor justice, and equitable access to food. It explores ways in which artists and designers are developing solutions to these global and local challenges.

The exhibit opens Sept. 16. It runs through the fall of 2023.