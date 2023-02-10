NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down.

The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission was sidelined after its delivery van broke down before last Christmas. The van needed major repairs costing thousands of dollars.

Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van. From four new tires to a new engine, the van is ready for deliveries again.