(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will address the nation live at 2 p.m. ET to address the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down earlier this month.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down on Feb. 4 over the Atlantic Ocean and military divers have been recovering debris to better understand the technology. The incident has heightened tensions between China and the U.S., with China maintaining the balloon was a civilian weather balloon blown off course.

Three additional unexplained objects were shot down from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, one near Alaska, one over the Yukon Territory in Canada and one over Lake Huron. All three were described as being smaller than the Feb. 4 balloon, and the exact nature and purpose of the unexplained objects has not been determined.

Biden has not spoken at length on the objects, though White House officials have said they are continuing to monitor for additional incidents.

National Security spokesperson John Kirby said the increase in detected objects was due to adjustments in radar meant to locate them. As a number of theories have circulated in the public, Kirby also said there was no reason to believe the objects are alien in nature.

