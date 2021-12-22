LI cops bring $128,000 donation, Christmas cheer to officer who was in coma for weeks

MASTIC, NY — An officer who spent weeks in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver was gifted some holiday cheer on Wednesday.

Suffolk County cops presented Officer Timothy Thrane with a $128,000 donation, officials said. The money was raised by officers, friends and generous Long Island residents. The officers also brought Christmas toys along for Thrane’s children.

Thrane was struck on Nov. 2 on the William Floyd Parkway. He was released from the hospital in December.

His first concern when he woke up was taking care of his family and their home, so Thursday’s gift meant a lot to him.