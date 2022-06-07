Five of the city’s largest LGBTQ groups are boycotting the pride celebration event being hosted by Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion tonight.

That’s not the only event coming under fire.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, will be speaking at a conservative conference at Chelsea Piers this weekend, which has gay rights activists up in arms.

Amanda Babine, the Executive Director of Equality New York, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the controversy surrounding both events.