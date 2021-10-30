‘Let’s Go Brandon’? Where the viral meme comes from

A NASCAR fan holds a “Lets Go Brandon” sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(KTVX) – A new meme has entered the social-media realm, and you’ve probably wondered what it means and where it came from.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become the latest tagline tacked on to commentary by folks on the conservative end of the political spectrum. It also often appears as a caption underneath photos of the skyrocketing costs of fuel around the country.

But who is Brandon? And where is he going?

Well, the “Brandon” being referenced is actually NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, but the phrase isn’t intended to be a sign of support for the wheelman. It’s actually a coded way for Republicans and opponents of Joe Biden to voice their displeasure with the president.

The meme was born after Brown finished first at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama earlier this month. As Brown was interviewed by sportscaster Kelli Stavas, the race crowd took the opportunity to make a political statement on national television with a loud series of chants.

“F— Joe Biden! F— Joe Biden!” was the very clearly audible cheer from the stands.

Stavast, however, heard otherwise and remarked on the noise to Brown during the interview.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go, Brandon,'” she mistakenly remarked.

The errored translation has since taken off as a synonym for the crowd’s actual sentiments, and has been embraced by members of the Republican Party, even at the highest levels.

Florida Rep. Bill Posey ended a speech on the House floor last Friday by uttering “Let’s go Brandon.” South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan proudly donned a red mask with “LET’S GO BRANDON” in white letters during a voting session on Monday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also on board with the phrase.

Let's Go Brandon!



From the record levels of inflation to the crisis at our southern border, Americans are fed up with Biden's dangerous, liberal policies. pic.twitter.com/9ALkW1WFeg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2021

Even a pair of rap songs, one titled “Let’s Go Brandon” by Loza Alexander, and another of the same name by Bryson Gray, have embraced the meme. Both songs have topped iTunes charts and gone viral on TikTok this week.

So no, people aren’t cheering for a Brandon when they say “Let’s go Brandon.”