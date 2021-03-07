Lawmakers react to fourth allegation against Governor Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple lawmakers have reacted to the latest allegations emerging against Governor Cuomo. On Saturday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported a fourth former staffer has come forward and accused the Governor of acting inappropriately with her.



“It’s clear that the governor has a pattern of behavior that is unacceptable for state government. We’re supposed to be working on a budget right now, instead, the governor’s in crisis mode– he’s clearly distracted. As I said before, we need to keep all options on the table if he refuses to resign. This legislature must take action. We cannot allow this type of behavior to exist in our state government.” Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called Cuomo a “pervasive criminal sexual predator” and criticized Democrats response to the allegations;

For the coward Dems who said “he should resign if there’s one more” – we now know there are MANY MANY more.



Cuomo is a pervasive criminal sexual predator.



Read abt his decades of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, & sexual grooming. Makes your skin crawl.https://t.co/a5SMjIHh2e — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2021

Democratic Assemblyman Ron T. Kim, a strong critic of Cuomo in recent weeks, also called for the Legislature to take action and called for the Governor’s impeachment.

Cuomo’s reign of corruption, his vile abuse of power, his destruction of people’s lives can end if our state legislature has the courage to impeach. — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) March 7, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Kim called on the Governor to resign while “we investigate his wrongdoings.”

State senator and Chair of the Senate Ethics and Internal Governance Committee, Alessandra Biaggi tweeted: “The Governor of New York should not be kissing the hands of anyone that works for him.”

The Governor of New York should not be kissing the hands of anyone that works for him. https://t.co/xhcqsEc5tS — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) March 7, 2021