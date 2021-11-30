Latina entrepreneur at the forefront of businesses focusing on remote working

Remote working is a lifestyle that many workers and employees have embraced since COVID forced people to turn their homes into office spaces.

Now, it looks like working from home might be here to stay for many companies.

Entrepreneur Silvina Moschini was ahead of the curve when it comes to remote work. She’s figured out how to make the process easier for businesses and employees, especially women.

Moschini started her company Transparent Business in 2012 and it focuses on helping companies organize and manage remote workers.

She’s also the founder and CEO of She Works, which helps connect companies and women in the remote workforce worldwide.

Moschini is also the first Latin American woman to lead a “unicorn,” or a privately held business valued at a billion dollars or more.

She told us all about her business ventures, how she empowers women and her new streaming show “Unicorn Hunters.”