LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas businessman revealed that he and his son were offered seats on the submersible that went missing while on an ill-fated trip to see the Titanic, but ultimately gave them up.

Jay Bloom shared texts on Facebook that he exchanged with Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and the submersible “Titan.”

In his Facebook post, Bloom said that “due to scheduling we couldn’t go until next year. Our seats went to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.”

On Thursday, Coast Guard officials and OceanGate confirmed that debris found near the Titanic wreckage was from the submersible.

In addition to Stockton Rush and the Dawood father-son pair, the others aboard the sub were Hamish Harding, 58, and the French oceanographer Paul-Henri (PH) Nargeolet, 77.

Bloom ended this post with his sincere condolences for the five lives lost aboard Titan, writing, “As for Sean and I… we are going to take a minute to stop and smell the roses. Tomorrow is never promised. Make the most of today.”