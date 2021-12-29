Knives found hidden in boy’s teddy bear at Philadelphia airport: TSA

(WSYR) – Two knives were found sewn into a 9-year-old boy’s stuffed animal at a security checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The boy was traveling with his mother, who is from New York, according to the TSA. The weapons were found in a Darth Vader teddy bear — described by the TSA as “a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape” — after the plush toy went through an X-ray machine.

TSA officials said officers noticed the bear had been re-stitched on its back. After removing the stitches, the knives were found in its stuffing.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

The TSA did not reveal the identity of the boy’s mother nor the reason for the hidden knives but did say the woman told them the bear was a comfort toy for her son. She could face a federal penalty for allegedly trying to sneak the knives through security, according to TSA officials.