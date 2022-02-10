The U.S. is suffering under a crushing obesity rate; 73% of adults are now labeled as overweight or obese. Many of them are already diagnosed with or facing the multitude of metabolic diseases that come with the extra weight: Diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Most of us simply hear the same refrain from our doctors: Eat less, move more. But that may be dooming us to failure, says a growing group of doctors.

One of those doctors is now leading the charge to fix your hormones in order to help fix your weight and health.

Lena Rao, a mom of two, had been struggling to lose weight and regain her energy. At 40, she was having trouble sleeping through the night. Her doctors, though, found nothing wrong with her when they ran blood tests.

Until she came to Dr. Florence Comite, who did further testing and found that Rao already had an underlying condition.

I have an insulin resistance. I am basically pre-diabetic,” Rao told PIX11 News. “If I did not control it with medicine, there’s a good chance that in five to 10 years I would have diabetes,” she added.

Dr. Comite then prescribed her a wearable data device, a continuous glucose monitor usually reserved for diabetics.

“I realized that my blood sugar was actually spiking a lot, and I had no idea,” explained Rao. “We’re Indian, so we eat Indian food and we eat rice with our dinner, and he’d be able to eat a bowl of rice and curry and his blood sugar wouldn’t spike, but mine would,” she said.

The new information allowed her to revise the way she ate to help prevent her calories from being stored as fat.

Bloodwork also showed that Rao had low testosterone and thyroid functioning. She ultimately found the secret to her success in balancing her hormones, as well as knowing which exact foods were sabotaging her weight loss and setting her up for diabetes.

Rao’s health turned around in months as she dropped about 10 lbs. “My energy level at 40 is higher than my energy level was, even maybe when I was 26 [or] 27,” she said.

Comite, a Yale-trained endocrinologist who has also worked for the National Institutes of Health, has unlocked success for countless patients through data – using the glucose monitor– and hormone balancing.

“Once they get a deeper understanindg of what foods cause their sugar to go up, we prescribe some hormones, we make sure that what they’re eating is perfect for them,” Comite explained.

By fixing a patient’s metabolism, they start to build muscle again and reduce the storage of fat. “By doing so, we stop diabetes in its tracks. We stop heart disease. We reverse it, and we reverse aging,” Comite said. Your biological age? You get more youthful even as you blow out more candles on the cake.”

Can’t we just eat better an exercise more to get the same result? No, Comite said, because of the inevitable decline of hormones starting in our mid-30s and leading up to menopause in women, and so-called “MANopause” in men.

“As we age, particularly women, we hit a wall as our hormones begin to slow down. By the time we hit our 50s an our cycles stop, we stop. It’s very hard to lose weight,” the doctor explained.

Comite said most doctors aren’t testing similarly because little is taught in medical school about balancing and supplementing hormones. Vital blood tests for both men and women include getting the thyroid and testosterone levels checked. For women, add progesterone and estrogen. Then, find a doctor that will supplement those lagging levels.

“Aging happens, but you can stay young,” Comite said. “It really is a game,” Rao added. “And I just don’t know if some of these doctors are taking the time to really solve the puzzle.”

Many doctors who practice this type of medicine are not accepting insurance, so Dr. Comite developed the GROQ Health app. The app’s website claims it uses AI clinically proven to help users reverse signs and symptoms of aging, lose weight and achieve peak fitness through precision medicine. Check the app out here.

If you want to learn more, check out the links below for resources that can help you explore more on how hormones impact weight gain: