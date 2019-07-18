Justice for Junior

#JusticeforJunior has become more than a rallying cry. It’s also a warning for parents who are at risk of losing their own kids to gangs in the streets. Experts say if you can’t get to these kids before they turn 13, it might be too late.

We’re talking to men who would know — and we should all listen to what they have to say — on this episode of Talk It Out with Jay Dow.

