Judge rejects NY mobster’s plea for compassionate release due to COVID risk

News

a jail cell

File photo of jail cell

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A federal judge in western New York rejected a plea for compassionate release by a Rochester mobster who said he’s at risk of death because of the coronavirus.

Dominic Taddeo has been imprisoned the past three decades for killing three people and other crimes. He’s scheduled to be released in two years.

Taddeo said his hypertension, obesity and other health problems put him at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

A federal judge in Rochester denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release on Friday, saying he needs to serve his full sentence, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

