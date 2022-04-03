The Jackass star along with celebrities Logan Paul and Pat McAfee competed at WrestleMania 38

(NEXSTAR) — From Muhammad Ali to Kim Kardashian to Donald Trump, WWE’s flagship event WrestleMania has always featured the best of professional wrestling sprinkled with some of entertainment’s top celebrities. The 2022 edition of WWE’s 2-day Super Bowl-style event continued that tradition with “Jackass” stuntman Johnny Knoxville, YouTube star Logan Paul, and sports broadcaster Pat McAfee stepping into the ring and competing on wrestling’s biggest stage.

Here’s how each fared in their WrestleMania matches during the 2-day event:

Johnny Knoxville

Knoxville managed to win an “anything goes match” against wrestler Sami Zayn during the Sunday night edition of WrestleMania.

In the match, Knoxville was suplexed through a table, smacked with a crutch, and crushed with a cookie sheet. He gained control of the contest when members of his Jackass crew, including Chris Pontius and Wee Man, interfered in the match.

At one point, Wee Man brought the crowd of more than 70,000 to their feet as he body slammed Zayn.

Knoxville scored a strike after sending a bowling ball sailing directly into Zayn’s split legs. He followed that up by tossing Zayn into a table covered with mousetraps.

In what was likely the strangest match finish in WrestleMania history, Knoxville scored the pinfall after trapping Zayn inside a giant human-sized mousetrap.

This match came about after Knoxville’s appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. Zayn took exception to Knoxville receiving the spotlight and regularly reminded him he didn’t belong in the wrestling world.

After Zayn crashed the rep carpet premiere of Knoxville’s movie, the stuntman and actor returned the favor by costing Zayn his Intercontinental Championship in a match on SmackDown against Ricochet. This prompted Zayn to make the challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul and The Miz stand victorious at WrestleMania inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (WWE)

After being on the losing side of a match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at last year’s WrestleMania, The Miz vowed to be victorious with a celebrity partner at this year’s event. He did just that with tag team partner Logan Paul in a battle against legendary luchador Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Paul, a YouTube star and celebrity boxer, looked like a natural during his debut match. He had no trouble tossing his opponents around — even executing some signature moves of Rey Mysterio’s best friend, the late Eddie Guerrero.

In the end, The Miz was able to hit his signature Skull Crusher Finale to earn his team the win.

Surprisingly, Miz turned on his partner after the match. After attacking Paul, Miz left the ringside area mocking Paul as he went to the backstage area.

Paul first appeared in WWE in 2021 where he was initially positioned as a crowd favorite. It quickly became clear the audience didn’t see him as a traditional “good guy” performer leading to Kevin Owens giving him a stunner to a rousing ovation at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. He returned to WWE a few weeks ago to kickstart the feud with the Mysterios ahead of his second WrestleMania appearance.

Pat McAfee

Former NFL punter and sports podcaster Pat McAfee will compete later Sunday evening. He isn’t a stranger to the wrestling ring. McAfee had a handful of standout wrestling matches on WWE’s NXT program over the last few years. However, this will his biggest match to date as he takes on cocky newcomer Austin Theory.

McAfee, who is a commentator for Smackdown on FOX, recently had WWE owner Vince McMahon on his podcast for a rare interview. During the segment, McMahon offered the opportunity for McAfee to fulfill a dream and compete at WrestleMania against a partner of his choosing.

Days later, Theory attacked McAfee and revealed he’d be competing against him in Arlington.

Based on McAfee’s training and previous matches, you’d imagine this will be the best of the celebrity WrestleMania match. In a 2020 loss to Adam Cole, McAfee proved he knows what he’s doing in a wrestling ring and has the ability to put on an exceptional performance.

In 2021, music superstar Bad Bunny set the bar for celebrity performances putting on what’s been regarded as the top celebrity wrestling match in WrestleMania history. He did that against WWE mainstay and former champion The Miz.

Arguably the most successful celebrity appearance took place at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, Michigan when then-TV host Donald Trump and WWE owner Vince McMahon took center stage in a hair vs. hair contest. The 2007 event ended with record pay per view purchases and McMahon shaved bald. One of wrestling’s top acts, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, served as the special guest referee.

WrestleMania Sunday notes

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle successfully defended their RAW tag team titles over Alpha Academy and the Street Profits. After the match, NCAA champion wrestler Gable Steveson confronted Chad Gable tossing him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Former champion Bobby Lashley defeated the 7’3″ giant Omos after two spears.

WrestleMania Saturday notes

Steve Austin made his long-awaited return to the ring defeating Kevin Owens in a no-holds barred match.

Charlotte Flair defeated “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey by pinfall to retain her Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship defeating champ Becky Lynch.

Rick Boogs suffered a serious leg injury in his WrestleMania debut. Boogs was unable to finish the match. The show’s announcers confirmed he’d need surgery.

On Friday night, wrestling legend The Undertaker was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame as part of WrestleMania weekend. He appeared in front of the crowd on Saturday and received a standing ovation.