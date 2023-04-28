NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jerry Springer, the iconic talk show host raised in Queens, passed away Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

Springer was best known for his namesake show which lasted 27 seasons. His show often depicted mayhem, disorder, and lots of dysfunction and was syndicated on Channel 11.

Springer was a frequent guest at PIX11 News’ studios. Now, only a day after he was pronounced dead, his cause of death was revealed by a representative of the family. Springer died from pancreatic cancer.

“I didn’t even know he was sick,” Steve Wilkos, Springer’s security guard on his show, said in a phone interview. “I saw him about a month ago when he visited New York, and he came to visit me, we went out for cigars.”

Springer was 79 years old.