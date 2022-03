A woman has transformed her home into a “senior dog sanctuary” to help dogs live their best lives right up to the end.

Her hope is that Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary will inspire others to provide the same care to their own pets and others in need.

Whispering Willows costs about $10,000 a week to run. If you’d like to make a donation, head to whisperingwillowsseniordogsanctuary.com.