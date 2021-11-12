Why lung cancer screening is critical for your health

It’s National Lung Cancer Awareness month, and new guidelines have been released urging adults to get screened.

When it comes to cancer, it seems people hear a lot about breast and colon cancer, but not lung cancer, which is actually one of the most deadly among women and men.

Why is that? There seems to be a stigma around lung cancer, a disease which does not have tell-tale symptoms.

The recommended age for lung cancer screening is 50 years old. However, you’re encouraged to be your own health advocate, and talk to your doctor about your risk factors.

If you’d like more information head to the American Lung Association website at lung.org.