NEW YORK (PIX11) — Most of us get up in the morning and the first question that comes to mind is, what will the weather be?

What if you could know, now, what’s in store for the entire winter? We’ve brought back Meteorologist Jim Witt to give us the long-range forecast for New York.

Besides helping us plan, Jim has put his expertise into a good cause by selling charitable calendars through “Hope for Youth Foundation.” The proceeds from Jim’s calendar go to 38 different organizations that help kids with different disabilities. It also helps provide college scholarships.

If you’d like to buy the Hudson Valley Weather Calendar with Jim Witt’s long-range forecasts, head to HFYF.org.