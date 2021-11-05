Unlikely marathon runner catches attention of millions on TikTok

The New York City marathon is this weekend and one unlikely runner has caught millions of people’s attention. Erin Azar took to TikTok during her first run, millions watched and now she’s a social media hit, as her fans tune in to see this mom’s hilarious “real take” on running.
Erin is now raising money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, a cause near and dear to her heart.
If you’d like to help Erin’s fundraiser for Parkinson’s, head to MichaelJFox.org.

