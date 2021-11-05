Unlikely marathon runner catches attention of millions on TikTok

(NewsNation Now) — A Florida second-grader has been suspended from school nearly 40 times after she refused to wear a mask in the classroom. Now her teachers told her parents that she has missed so much class she may flunk out of second grade.

Fiona Lashells, who just turned 8 years old, has been refusing to wear a mask in school for months. As a result, she's been suspended 38 times. In July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order making face masks optional in schools. But in local school districts like Fiona's in Palm Beach County, mask mandates are still being enforced.