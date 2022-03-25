NEW YORK (PIX11) — Did you get sticker shock last time you went grocery shopping?

Food prices have skyrocketed, and many are now spending a large share of their income on food. So how can you save while shopping, and make sure you’re still getting the important foods you need to stay healthy?

Haylie Pomroy, a registered wellness consultant, shared with Mr. G some tips to keep your food bill down, and the key items you need to keep in your diet. For a free copy of Pomroy’s book, “The Fast Metabolism Diet,” head to hayliepomroy.com.