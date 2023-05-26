NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet one Northwell Health physical therapist whose breast cancer diagnosis is now helping other women in their recovery.
The special connection she’s now fostering brings her journey full circle.
It’s a G Thing.
by: Mr. G, Tracy Chevrier
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mr. G, Tracy Chevrier
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Meet one Northwell Health physical therapist whose breast cancer diagnosis is now helping other women in their recovery.
The special connection she’s now fostering brings her journey full circle.
It’s a G Thing.