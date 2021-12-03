A NYU grad is giving hope to kids in the poorest school districts by connecting them with leaders in multi-billion dollar companies.
Joshua Pierce’s company called The Diversity Org is giving all kids an equal opportunity to be economically successful, no mater what their background is.
You can head to thediversity.org to see how you can get involved in this incredible organization.
And you can check out “My Hustle” on the Whistle channel on YouTube to see the full episode on The Diversity Org.
The Diversity Org helps teens make connections for successful careers
