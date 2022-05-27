NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday weekend will see many of us outside basking in the sun, but before you head out don’t forget your sunscreen.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, but it’s also the most preventable. Colleen Slattery knows this all to well, she was diagnosed with melanoma after spending years in the sun. Colleen tells her story, which includes hiring a plastic surgeon from Northwell Health to be part of her care. Dr. Neil Tanna, explains why plastic surgeons are needed for some cases involving skin cancer and also shares easy steps we can all take to prevent getting skin cancer. If you’d like more tips on how to prevent skin cancer, head to Northwell.edu/skin-cancer.