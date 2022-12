NEW YORK (PIX11) — A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York.

Mr. G got a chance to catch On Site Opera’s rehearsals for “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” He found out why this particular show is sure to touch hearts with every performance.

To buy tickets to the show head to osopera.org. Performances run from Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.

All patrons are asked to bring a small donation of non-perishable food items for the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen.