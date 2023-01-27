NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been over 10 months since Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine.

Northwell Health doctors and nurses jumped in to help those injured on the front lines, while never actually leaving New York. The staff has been sharing their expertise with Ukrainian doctors via a telemedicine network.

Northwell doctors, including North Shore Hospital’s Cardiologist, Evelina Grayver, share why the initiative has been life-changing. Watch the video player for more.

If you’d like to help the efforts in Ukraine, Northwell Health has established a relief fund. You can donate at give.northwell.edu/Ukraine. All donations to the Center for Global Health will help provide vital medical assistance to ease the suffering of the people of Ukraine.