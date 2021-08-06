Mr. G reconnects with a former student who lived out his NBA dreams and is now imparting his own lessons

NEW YORK — We’re still enjoying summer, but school is just around the corner.

With learning expected to return to in-person lessons full time, there’s a real opportunity for students and teachers to connect.

Students spend more than 1,000 hours with their teacher in a typical school year. That’s enough time to build a relationship that could ignite a student’s lifetime of learning.

Mr. G spoke to his former student, NCAA basketball champion and 12-year NBA veteran Ed Pinckney recently. He’s currently working at a New York basketball program that’s getting it’s time in the spotlight and was the subject a recent G Thing.

But now, Mr. G and Eddie are getting some more time to reconnect and as G finds out, that student-teacher relationship can stand the test of time and bring smiles and feelings of gratitude.

