NEW YORK — A 15-year-old teen from Long Island is proving when you work with your abilities the world is limitless.

Ben Blanchet, was asked to do a “kid-cast” for radio station WBLI, but his spin on the weather has him now in demand.

Mr. G spent some time with Ben to hear how he came up with his creative take on weather and Mr. G wanted to know if Ben had any career suggestions for him on how to up his weather game.