Long-range weather forecasting for a good cause

NEW YORK — From getting to school, to going skiing, to even just commuting to work, many of New Yorkers are wondering what winter has in store for us this year.

One man has made it a career of predicting the long-range forecast, and has turned his expertise into a good cause.

Meteorologist Jim Witt, renown for his long-range weather forecasting, produces a calendar outlook every year. All proceeds from the calendar go to over 38 organizations to help kids with disabilities and also provide money for scholarships.

If you’d like to buy Jim’s weather calendar — “The Hudson Valley Weather Calendar with Jim Witt’s Long Range Forecasts” — head to hfyf.org.