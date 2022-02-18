Hope Wear Clothing helps change lives

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A single word can change someone’s day.

One mother-daughter duo realized that by putting inspirational words on t-shirts, in turn they are changing lives in communities. Cathy Cardenas and her daughter created Hope Wear Clothing, with the goal of creating lasting hope for those who need it the most.

Not only are their t-shirts putting smiles on people’s faces when they wear them, but part of their proceeds also go to help three charities. To find out more or purchase an item head to Hope Wear Clothing.